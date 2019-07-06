FCC seizes over 140 containers of counterfeit products

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 140 containers of counterfeit products were seized by the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) in the last financial year 2018/19.

Speaking yesterday at ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment pavilion at the 43rd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), FCC Law Enforcement director Dr Deo Nangela said the counterfeits were seized during the regular inspection.

He said during the inspections the commission inspected a total of 3,312 containers of which 143 were found with counterfeit products.

He said the inspections was done in Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Mwanza, Arusha and Mbeya regions.

Dr Nangela added that the FCC also conducted inspections in various border posts of Sirari, Namanga, Horohoro , Holili , Kasumulo and Tarakea.

“In last financial year we conduct training to stakeholders aimed at raising awareness on the rights and duties of consumers and traders in bringing quality," he said

Furthermore he said consumers should continue to cooperate with traders in the market to ensure that they get feedback regarding their products and report to the commission in case of any fake product so that it can be withdrawn from the market.

“We have also continued to review and register consumer’s contracts in order to improve them and increase accountability”, he said.

Dr Nangela added that FCC has received a total of 46 consumers contracts for the year 2018/2019 of which 15 of them have already been registered while others were at different stages.