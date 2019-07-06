  1. The Citizen
FCC seizes over 140 containers of counterfeit products

Saturday July 6 2019

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 140 containers of counterfeit products were seized by the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) in the last financial year 2018/19.

Speaking yesterday at ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment pavilion at the 43rd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), FCC Law Enforcement director Dr Deo Nangela said the counterfeits were seized during the regular inspection.

He said  during the inspections  the commission  inspected  a total of 3,312 containers  of which 143  were found  with  counterfeit products.

He said the inspections was done in Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Mwanza, Arusha and Mbeya regions.

Dr  Nangela  added that  the FCC also  conducted inspections in various border posts  of  Sirari,  Namanga,  Horohoro , Holili , Kasumulo  and Tarakea.

“In last financial year we conduct training to stakeholders aimed at raising awareness on the rights and duties of consumers and traders in bringing quality," he said 

Furthermore he said consumers  should  continue to cooperate  with traders  in the market  to ensure that  they get feedback regarding  their products  and report  to the commission in case of any fake  product  so that  it can be  withdrawn from the market.

“We have also continued to review and register consumer’s contracts   in order to improve them and increase accountability”, he said.

Dr Nangela  added  that FCC  has received  a total of  46  consumers  contracts   for the year  2018/2019 of which 15  of them  have  already been registered   while others  were at different stages.

Speaking in on, competition cases, he said in the last financial year, the commission worked on more than 60 cases in various sectors.