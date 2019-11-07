FCS calls for improved partnership, ties with the State

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizen.Tz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. Civil society organisations have been challenged to reevaluate themselves and adopt more innovative and compliant methods for partnering and improving relations with the State.

Foundation for Civil Society (FSC) executive director Francis Kiwanga made the remarks during the CSO Week 2019 session held under the theme “The Evidence: What Have We Learnt About State-CSO Relations in Tanzania?”

This was after FCS presented findings from a series of regional CSO directors’ forums that proposed ways improving relations between CSOs and the various government bodies they interact with at all levels.

Issues highlighted in the report include lack of a self-regulatory mechanism among CSOs; reluctance to share financial and project activity reports with the government; ineffective CSO networks; financial constraints; CSOs not being aligned with the government’s priorities; vision and missions of CSOs being influenced by what donors want; CSOs shifting from their thematic areas and unfriendly regulations and laws governing CSOs.

“We must go back to our roots. We must ask ourselves, when we first established these CSOs, what was our original vision for establishing these organisations?” Mr Kiwanga queried.

“Times change, and we must also change. We should therefore try our level best to be compliant and more innovative in what we do in order to deliver the best results.”

Mr Kiwanga added that CSOs have had a significant impact on the nation, but there is a need to see where they have gone wrong.

They should exercise their legal mandate, be compliant and have regular consultative forums so that CSO networks can be the voice of civil society in communicating its concerns and recommendations to the government.

The Registrar of NGOs, Ms Vickness Mayao, advised CSOs to work closely with the government and its entities and adhere to laws and regulations governing them to avoid unnecessary disputes with the State.