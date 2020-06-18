Former Zanzibar Chief Minister Nahodha joins presidential race

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Two more CCM cadres including former Chief Minister (CM) of Zanzibar and Defence and National Services minister Shamsi Vuai Nahodha and Mr Mohamed Jaffar Jumanne have on Thursday, June 18 collected presidential nomination forms bringing the total number of seven

The process that commenced on Monday this week has so far seen Mr Ali Abeid Karume, Mr Mbwana Bakari Juma, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Mbwana Yahya Mwinyi and Omari Sheha Mussa collect CCM nomination forms.

The two aspirants of the Zanzibar presidency were handed over nomination forms at the CCM Kisiwandui offices by the ruling party’s organization secretary in the Isles, Mr Galos Nyibo.

However, both aspirants declined to provide details of what has pushed them into the race during a press briefing.

“I would like to thank my party (CCM) for what it has done to me all the time and for allowing me to collect nomination forms for Zanzibar presidency. Many people and members would like to participate in this process though only some will be successful. But for me I thank the Almighty God,” he told a press conference.

He commended journalists for an outstanding job of public interest, reminding that he was once a member of the press.

Mr Nahodha was born in November 20, 1962 and served as the nominated Member of Parliament (MP) since 2010.

He was picked the Chief Minister in November 15, 2000 the position he held until November 9, 2010, when the position was abolished.