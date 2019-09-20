By Daniel Mjema @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Hai. Four Chadema leaders in the region, including Special Seat Member of Parliament Ms Lucy Owenya are held by the police following an order by Hai District Commissioner Mr Lengai Ole Sabaya.

The four were arrested for allegedly touring Rundugai Primary school on Friday 20, 2019 and hold ‘political activities’, which is against the laws.

Others, who were arrested include Hai District Council chairperson Mr Helga Mchomvu, Hai Member of Parliament secretary Ms Irene Lema and Machame north ward councilor Mr Clement Kwayu.

Speaking to The Citizen Mr Sabaya said the four Chadema leaders went to the school, to offer their donation, but they spoke to the pupils without District Executive Director’s permission.

“There are directives from the President that anyone, who wants to donate something to any school he/she must consult the District Executive Director,” said Mr Sabaya.

The four are held at Bomang’ombe police station.

Advertisement