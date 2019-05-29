Government to act against DEDs who don’t issue empowerment funds

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government says it will receive no excuse from municipal, district and town executive directors who fail to set aside 10 per cent of their council budgets for empowerment of youth, women and people with disabilities.

This was said in Parliament on Wednesday, May 29 by the deputy Minister of State in the President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Mwita Waitara, who added that the directors have been informed of this decision.

“Members of Parliament should provide the government with information from their constituencies over the matter so that appropriate measures would be taken,” he said.

He said all council directors have been given the instructions and ordered to disburse the funds starting immediately in 2019/2020 fiscal year.

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai directed the Ministry to issue letters to MPs showing funds allocations in their respective councils so as to improve transparency in the entire process.

In her main question, Special Seats MP Kiteto Kishika (CCM) sought to know measures undertaken by the government against municipal, district and town executive directors who have not been conforming to the country’s directive of setting aside funds for empowerment of the youth, women and people with disabilities.