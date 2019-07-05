Gambling sector is expected to fetch over Sh90 billion from the sector, following the rapid growth witnessed in the country.

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Gaming Board of Tanzania (GBT) plans to collect over Sh90 billion in the new financial year 2019/20 following rapid growth of the sector, The Citizen has learnt.

According to the board, in the last financial year 2018/19 the revenue collected from gambling was equivalent to Sh78 billion.

The same financial saw the sector grow by 37 per cent which is a significant increase as compared to previous financial year, giving hope that revenue will be higher in 2019/20.

GBT director general James Mbalwe told The Citizen at Ministry of Finance and Planning pavilion in the ongoing 43rd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) taking place at the Sabasaba grounds, Dar es Salaam that the government has reviewed taxes and has changed provisions in a bid to improve revenue collections from the sector.

“We are planning to improve some issues regarding the tax review, make close monitoring and regulator follow up to the fast growing sector in order to increase revenue collections in this fiscal year,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that the GBT is very happy because the target for last year was surpassed meaning that the industry was thriving and will further growth this fiscal year.

In another development, the regulator said they would soon allow gambling adverts to come back after finalizing various meetings with operators.