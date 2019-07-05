The Citizen News Government to conduct an evaluation of hunting blocks auction Friday July 5 2019 In Summary He said the government’s intention to establish a system of selling hunting blocks through the auction was to pave a room for transparency and increase government’s revenue. By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.comMwanza. The ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism is set to conduct an evaluation on the first ever hunting blocks auction exercise, the wildlife boss has said todayFriday, July 5.Speaking during the seminar which brought together editors and senior journalists, the director of wildlife, Dr Maurus Msuha, said the auction to be evaluated was held from June 10-17 this year.The evaluation exercise was meant to establish the achievements and challenges of the auction.“It is too early to comment whether it was a successful or not. We will first have to conduct an evaluation,” noted Dr Msuha.He said the government’s intention to establish a system of selling hunting blocks through the auction was to pave a room for transparency and increase government’s revenue.Dr Msuha said some 56 hunting blocks were set to be sold during the second phase of auction which is slated for September this year. Also Read Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal Algeria best team at Cup of Nations, says Morocco's Renard Kenyan road security tested as Safari Rally returns The next auction is set for March, next year, according to him. “As I speak 81 hunting blocks are up for grabs,” noted Dr Msuha. In the headlines President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Chato on a private visit Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Chato on a two day private visit to Tanzania on Tanzania willing to sell maize to Kenya The government said yesterday that it was ready to sell surplus maize to Kenya after the Wife hacks off husband's penis after he refused to have sex in Uganda Dodoma man arrested for allegedly raping his own mother Kinyerezi I power project reaches 90pc of implementation: says Tanesco Hong Kong company signs agreement with TTB to bring tourists to Tanzania Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal Kenya opens window for import of 12.5m bags tax-free maize