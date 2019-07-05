Government to conduct an evaluation of hunting blocks auction

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism is set to conduct an evaluation on the first ever hunting blocks auction exercise, the wildlife boss has said todayFriday, July 5.

Speaking during the seminar which brought together editors and senior journalists, the director of wildlife, Dr Maurus Msuha, said the auction to be evaluated was held from June 10-17 this year.

The evaluation exercise was meant to establish the achievements and challenges of the auction.

“It is too early to comment whether it was a successful or not. We will first have to conduct an evaluation,” noted Dr Msuha.

He said the government’s intention to establish a system of selling hunting blocks through the auction was to pave a room for transparency and increase government’s revenue.

Dr Msuha said some 56 hunting blocks were set to be sold during the second phase of auction which is slated for September this year.