Graduates called upon to embrace entrepreneurship

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Institute of Social Work (ISW) has been challenged to start a culture of inviting successful business people to the college to encourage graduates to become self-employed upon completion.

The aim is to bridge the current unemployment gap which is global challenge, instead of graduates waiting for employment from the government or private sector.

Speaking at the 43rd graduation, Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Mr Josephat Kandege said the government has limited capacity to absorb all the graduates due to financial and budgetary potential.

“The issue of unemployment is a global challenge. At different times the government has become the main employer and thus recruiting a small number of graduates due to the budget, while the private sector offers many jobs,” he said.

He added: In addition, youth must change their attitude and believe that they can become self-employed, the education they receive in college is quite sufficient to start a business and ultimately add to the country’s GDP.

Speaking during the graduation, the Institute’s Rector Dr Joyce Nyoni said 539 graduates in the field of social welfare, industrial relations and human resources management and business leadership had graduated.

Advertisement