By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Hadzabe community living in Yaeda valley in Mbulu district have won world conservation award known as equator prize for their efforts to conserve environment.

The award, which is hosted by United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) will see the hadzabe receive $10000 (approximately Sh22 million).

They have been awarded for their innovation in protecting environment in the valley. Their representatives will be travelling to New York tomorrow, September 22.

The Hadzabe won the award through their collaborative project with Carbon Tanzania Company, Nature Conservancy and Dorobo Fund to implement various projects to conserve lower Yaeda forest. Among other things, the project entails good land use planning.

Speaking to The Citizen, Carbon Tanzania Company Limited Mr Marc Baker said apart from the award the villagers have received Sh160 million from the developing countries, which are leading in air pollution.

In New York the Hadzabe will join more than 223 communities from other 78 countries, who have won the award.

