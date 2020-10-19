Dar es Salaam. 17th October 2020 Viettel Tanzania Public Limited Trading as Halotel is today celebrating five years of its service since it started its operations in Tanzania. For all that time, the company has managed to achieve its goals to the maximum, which includes increasing of number for its subscribers.

In celebrating five years anniversary, Halotel has launched special offers which will enable customers to enjoy communication as an appreciation for choosing Halotel and using Halotel services for since Halotel started the operation in 15 October 2015. This is the first time the company is awarding such an offer in the country known as “Double bundle”.

The Halotel Deputy Managing Director Mr. Nguyen Van Trung had this to say during the Press with media “We would like to thank our customers for choosing Halotel network for all these five years of operation and therefore today we are launching the special offers as an award to our customer’s”.