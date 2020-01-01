Heart broken Kabendera in appeal for mom’s funeral

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Imprisoned journalist Eric Kabendera said he wished that his deceased 80 years old mother be given a befitting burial as he would have done if he was not incarcerated, according to his lawyer Jebra Kambole.

The journalist received the shocking news of the death of his ailing mother yesterday from Mr Kambole at Segerea prison in Dar es Salaam where he has been held since July when he was arrested and charged with unbailable criminal offences.

Yesterday, according to Mr Kambole, Kabendera was despondent upon being told that Ms Verdiana Mjwahuzi, died at Amana hospital where she had been admitted for treatment. “He was in apparent shock and somewhat panicked when we broke the sad news to him. He remained silent for a long time and did not utter a word.”

“It was both a tough moment for us and for him as well. He changed immediately and was not the usual Kabendera. It was our turn to console him in that moment of reflection,” said Mr Kambole who is representing Kabendera in the case.

According to him, the family was in haste to break the news first-hand ahead of the anticipated social media storm.

After breaking the news, the visiting party left him alone for more than two hours to digest the news as reality of losing a mother sunk in. Before her death, Ms Mjwahuzi twice made a public appeal for the release of his son whom she said was her sole bread winner.

At the time of Kabendera’s arrest from his Tegeta home, the octogenerian was recuperating from there. She witnessed plainclothe officers drug his son away from the home into a waiting car which sped off. Kabendera never returned and after a few days of uncertainty about his whereabouts, he was charged with money laundering, tax evasion and leading organised crime, charges which have been roundly condemned as trumphed up to punish him over his work as an investigative freelancer.

Mr Kambole told The Citizen in a telephone interview that after the two hours, he returned to consult further with Kabendera and pass to him the development outside the prison since the news broke. “He was pleased and encouraged upon hearing that the public had poured their heart out, especially on social media on the passing of his mother and offered prayers and support.”

“He thanked all those who offered condolences and prayers for the family. He said he was touched by the love everyone was showing and wished that they accord his mother the funeral she may have wished from him,” explained Mr Kambole. Kabendera revealed that Ms Mjwahuzi wished to be burried in her native Bukoba region.

Funeral arrangements were yesterday underway at another of Kabendera’s relative’s home in Changombe where she has been staying since relocating from Tegeta. Reports show that the family was planning to transport the body on Friday for burial in Bukoba. Scores of people trooped into the home to condone with the family as more messages of goodwill streamed on social media. The US embassy also sent a econdolence message to the family. “Our condolences to Eric Kabendera and his entier family in the passing of their beloved mother Veridiana Mjwahuzi. My she rest in peace,” the embassy tweeted.

The family said it was still not sure whether Kabendera could be allowed to burry the mother.

