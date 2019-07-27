The advice comes at a time when reports have indicated that the country has been incurring huge losses in revenues from the mining sector in the last three years.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has been advised to sign the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters (CMAATM) to address the losses which are incurred in the natural resources sector.

The convention facilitates entering into bilateral tax information exchange agreements between nation-states.

The advice comes at a time when reports have indicated that the country has been incurring huge losses in revenues from the mining sector in the last three years.

The types and causes of the losses vary. For example, some unscrupulous multinational companies declare losses to the authorities when in actual fact they have been making profits behind the scenes, as it were.

Speaking during a Policy Forum debate in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mr Zitto Kabwe, theKigoma Urban MP (Act-Wazalendo), said the State of the Economy Report of June 2019 released by the ministry of Finance and Planning suggests that public revenues from gold exports declined by 11 per cent, dropping from $1.8 billion in 2016 to $1.6 billion in 2017 – and to $1.4 billion in 2018.

“Gold production also declined by ten percent, from 43 tonnes in 2015 to 39 tonnes in 2018,” he said.

“The Parliamentarians revenue book, Volume-I, shows that the government’s revenue collections declined from Sh341 billion in 2016/17 to Sh230 billion and Sh220 billion in 2017/18 and 2018/19 respectively.”

However, the revenue collection forecast for 2019/20 is Sh350 billion.

MrKabwe, who is the leader of the opposition political party ACT-Wazalendo, said there was a need for Tanzania to address international tax system issues, such as the one which allows multinational companies to decide where to pay tax.

“Tanzania should cooperate with other countries to address this multilateral issue. Developing countries will continue losing income from their natural resources if immediate measures are not taken,” he said. Stressing that there was a need to establish where tax funds go to, MrKabwe stated that the owners of most companies -- including companies which are owned by Tanzanians -- choose to register them outside the country where there are low tax rates. Then they routinely shift their companies’ profits to those countries, thus paying little or no tax in Tanzania!

According to Mr Kabwe, Ivory Coast, Mozambique and South Africa are among the few African countries which have signed the convention, in consequence whereof they can access information sharing from the developed countries.

Mr Kabwe also attributed the decline in public revenues to the ban on exports of mineral concentrates, suggesting that the government and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) should investigate the impact of wanton government interventions and come up with the best way forward so as to avoid repeating similar mistakes in the future.

Presenting a paper on the subject, Dr Genuine Martin of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDsm) said revenues generated from the mining sector as a whole declined by Sh414 billion, dropping from Sh1.28 trillion in 2016 to Sh867 billion in 2018.

Although he attributed the decline to the ban on mineral concentrate exports,Dr Martin suggested that international tax system challenges need to be addressed urgently.

“Botswana purchased shares in multinational companies operating in that country in order to acquire board memberships -- and, therefore, be able to access important information, including profits and losses,” he said.

The director of the Africa Zone of the National Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), Mr Silas Olang’, expressed surprise why the government of Tanzania hasn’t signed the convention all this time.

“The government may think it is superfluous to sign the convention. But the disadvantages of not signing it are many. Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango and the Foreign Affairs minister, Prof PalamagambaKabudi, should be in a good position to tell us why the document hasn’t been signed by Tanzania,” he said.

In his contribution, a Dar es Salaam resident, Mr Isack Baha, loudly wondered why there aren’t global and regional movements for the harmonization of the convention that would allow the sharing of information – much to the benefit of all countries, but, specifically, developing countries.

“On top of that, countries are supposed to have a strategic commodity. In our case, we could pick natural gas and use it to fuel the country’s development without having to rely on other commodities,” he said.