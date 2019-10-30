IFC’s Finance2Equal Tanzania program is helping to bridge gender gap by convening the country’s top financial service providers to promote gender equality in the sector.

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The leading financial institutions in Tanzania plans to improve their gender diversity including by increasing the number of women in a leadership positions.

This was announced Wednesday October 30 by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

Mr Frank Ajilore, IFC’s Resident Representative for Tanzania and Burundi said only 35 per cent and 13 per cent of women represented in the managerial positions and boards respectively.

“Through participation in IFC’s Finance2Equal Tanzania program, launched in April this year, CEOs from seven banks, insurers and other financial sector institutions have committed to reducing gender gaps across their management and general workforce,” noted Mr Ajilore.

He said the banks were also eying to increase women’s access to financial products and services.

“We are helping Tanzania’s financial sector implement gender-smart solutions considering the fact that equal participation of men and women is vital for economic development, job creation and poverty reduction,” said Mr Ajilore.

Advertisement

NMB Bank acting managing director Ruth Zaipuna said her bank values gender diversity at the workplace particularly in leadership positions.

She said women accounted for 52 per cent of the bank’s work force.