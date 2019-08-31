Include natural resources in school syllabus, leaders urge

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former African presidents have called on governments across the continent to include the protection of natural resources in school curricula.

The proposal is one of the recommendations made yesterday in Dar es Salaam at the end of the African Leadership Forum.

“I’m glad to see there is common understanding that natural resources in this continent and our seas are ours. We tend to talk and write about them as if they belong to those who exploiting them…those who colonised us….which is not the case,” said former President of Tanzania Mr Benjamin Mkapa who was the chairman of the forum.

The leaders called for joining of efforts to protect the continental natural resources. They also recommended the governments to invest in researches that will come up with solutions for the current challenges facing the resources. Speakers raised the question of whether Africa is aware of its potentials and propose that aggressive campaigns were needed to both citizenry and political leaders on how to protect the natural resources.

The leaders met with executives from multinational organisations, academia, private sector and the civil society ended their two-day sessions. The forum focused on forests, water and land without drifting into mineral and petroleum resources.

Prof Andrew Temu who presented the summary of the discussions and recommendations said the forum resolved the continent leaders to know that the solution for African resource challenges were on the hands of Africans themselves and not from external.

The gathering also resolved to renew the political will to promote good management of the resources saying the politicians appeared less concerned by the rate of depletion.