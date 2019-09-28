Inequality deters progress in Sub-Saharan Africa

By Halili Letea @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Inequality is holding back efforts to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in most Sub-Saharan African countries, including Tanzania, a latest report has revealed.

The report: Examining Inequality 2019, co-authored by Bill and Melinda Gates show, however, that progress has been made on health and development.

According to the report, nearly half a billion people (about one in 15) still do not have access to basic health and education, pointing to persistent gaps in opportunity.

But in low and low middle income countries, more than 99 per cent of communities have seen an improvement in child mortality and schooling, says the Goalkeepers Data report.

Gaps between countries, districts, and boys and girls prove that the world’s investments in development aren’t reaching everyone.

Other areas like healthcare, education, gender inequality, climate, are also affecting inequality in the developed countries.

Using new sub-national data, the report uncovers the vast inequalities within countries that are masked by averages. Where you’re born is still the biggest predictor of your future, and no matter where you’re born, life is harder if you’re a girl.

Despite gains in female educational attainment, opportunities for girls are limited by social norms, discriminatory laws and policies, and gender-based violence.

For instance in Tanzania, Basic education statistics data released by the Precedence Office Regional Authority and local Government (PO-Ralg) and Tanzania Commission for Universities have indicated that as education level increases, the ratio of girls in education decreases.

Specifically in 2018, statistics have shown that in Primary and Secondary Ordinary level about 50.1 per cent to 51.5 per cent are girls, but the number start to decline in Secondary Advanced level and universities whereby at least six in every ten students are boys. Local stakeholders also have opinion similar to those outlined in the Goalkeeper report

Rebeca Gyumi, a gender activist from Msichana Initiative said girls suffers many forms of harassment as they rich maturity stage. She cites motorbike riders (bodaboda) and also distance from home to school as some of issues affecting girls.

“In some communities in Tanzania parents force girls to quit school at Standard Seven saying it is enough for them,” she noted as she explains why the number of girls decline in higher education level.

Bill and Melinda report further says youth is when girls’ and boys’ futures really start to diverge. ”Boys’ worlds expand. They rely less on their parents, venture farther and farther from home, and enrol in high school or college or get a job, which puts them in contact with wider society”.

At the same time, girls’ worlds contract. The proportion of girls who do at least two hours per day of unpaid domestic work almost doubles after they reach the age of 15 by the time she is an adult, the average woman spends more than four hours every day doing unpaid work. Men, by comparison, average just over one hour per day.

Inequality in Tanzania

The 2017-18 Tanzania Household Budget Survey (HBS) revealed that average household consumption expenditure was higher in Urban Areas (Sh534,619) than in Rural Areas (Sh361,956).

There are significant variations in the average monthly consumption expenditure per household across regions, ranging from Sh720,946 in Dar es Salaam Region to Sh268,041 in Rukwa Region.

On the other hand 81 per cent of the poor population reside in Rural Areas, 16.1 per cent in other Urban Area.

The findings further indicate that 26 per cent of male headed households lower compared to 27.4 per cent of the female headed households are poor by basic poverty measurement.

Further, the proportion of dependents (age dependence) is 0.48 at national level. More than half (0.51) of the Rural population is dependent compared to 0.40 of urban population.

However, male dependent are 49.1 per cent higher compared to 46.4 per cent of female.

Tanzania Media Women’s Association (Tamwa) executive director Rose Reuben female earning level is lower regardless of the statistics.

Economics professor, Haji Semboja says most of these factors make women weak than men and accessibility of sources of income is what differentiate rural and urban areas.

“Inequality between rural and urban, and that of male and female depended most on many factors including social economic background, access to income and sources of income and mostly social norms due to our living styles,” he said.

Health services

On its recent Demographic and Health Survey and Malaria Indicator Survey of 2015-16, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows Tanzania infant mortality rate was 43 death per 1,000 live births while the under-five mortality rate is 67 death per 1,000 live births.

Childhood mortality rates have greatly diminished over the last 25 years, infant mortality has decreased from 92 deaths to 43 death per 1,000 live births in 1991-92 and 2015-16 respectively.

Accessibility to basic health services in Tanzania has improved by not at its best is the main reason for Improvement. According to the Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu up to March 2019, 21.8 per cent of pregnant women didn’t deliver in hospital, despite this in the same period in 2018, the problem was high (33.5 per cent).

Deputy Health minister Dr Faustine Ndugulile said without mentioning the number that child mortality has improved as the government continue to provide seminar and education to all stakeholders together with infrastructure improvement.

“The country has managed to improve at least 352 health facilities countrywide, with continued seminar to pregnant women, midwives and improvement in health services like the Kangaroo motherhood,” said Dr Ndungulile, adding that they have also managed to advance accessibility to health facilities.

How to reduce inequality

To address persistent inequality, Bill and Melinda Gates are calling for a new approach to development, targeting the poorest people in the regions and districts that need to make up the most ground.

“Governments should prioritize primary health care to deliver a health system that works for the poorest, digital governance to ensure that governments are responsive to their least-empowered citizens, and more support for farmers to help them adapt to climate changes worst effects,” Bill noted during a telephone press conference with reporters.

Prof Semboja noted that there is need to establish new policies that will be implemented equally in rural and urban areas __and between male and female.

Rebeca Gyumi said there is need for the government to closely monitor its policy which require every Tanzania to attain at least basic education (primary and secondary education). “By implementing this number of girls drop out will be reduced”.

What stand for the future?

According to the Goalkeepers Report, very few developing countries are projected to meet the health and education SDGs. Nearly two thirds of the children in low- and low-middle income countries live in districts that, at their current rate of progress, won’t reach the SDG target for child mortality by 2030. One third live in districts that won’t even reach it by 2050.

“If we are serious about the SDGs, then we have to accelerate the ﬁght against geographical inequality and make sure that more districts are excelling.”

We plotted health and education because they are the key components of what economists call human capital, which we highlighted in last year’s Goalkeepers Report as “the best way for a country to unlock productivity and innovation, cut poverty, create opportunities, and generate prosperity.”