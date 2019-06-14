By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTz jmosenda@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. KCB Bank Tanzania is set to offer grants of Sh5 million to 17 women, who have successfully completed the first phase of the bank's 2jiajiri initiative.

Launched officially in 2016, the initiative coupled with 2jiajiri Women’s Account aimed to empower Tanzanian women by designing strategies and activities to develop skills, build capacity through theoretical and practical training.

The program also aimed at increasing business and market opportunities through networking, the initiative has for three years changed the lives of over 256 women in the SME sector across Tanzania.

This was disclosed on Wednesday June 12, 2019 by the bank’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Ms Christine Manyenye during the launch of Phase two of 2jiajiri initiative in the bank’s headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

“2jiajiri for 2019 was executed in two phases where Phase One took 256 women to the classroom giving them theoretical training in the areas of business formalization, bookkeeping and sales and marketing. 115 out of the 256 women later received meticulously crafted practical training in the mentioned disciplines,” she said.

The 17 women set to receive the grants will have to be put through their paces to ensure that they are worthy recipients of the non-refundable sum aimed at helping them grow their businesses.