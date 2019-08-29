Kyela District Commissioner’s convoy attacked by suspected thugs

By Hawa Mathias @The CitizenTz hmathias@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. Kyela District Commissioner Ms Claudia Kitta convoy was last night attacked by suspected thugs, who were dressed in red shirts, leaving two people injured.

The suspected thugs blocked the Matema-Kyela road by using stones and logs, before attacking the DC’s convoy.

Speaking to reporters Kyela District Council chairman Mr Hunter Mwakifuna, on Thursday confirmed that the incident.

The suspected thugs were armed with machetes, knives and clubs.

Ms Kitta reportedly escaped unhurt but two people, who were part of her entourage were injured by the suspected thugs.

The DC’s convoy was attacked at around 5 PM as the district security committee members were heading back to Kyela after inspecting implementation of various projects ahead of the Uhuru torch rallies in the district, which kicks off on September 9.

“The security personnel, who were in the convoy, managed to contain the situation,” said he.

The conditions of the two people, who were injured in the incident, were treated at a nearby health care centre and discharged, are stable.