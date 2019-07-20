The Citizen News Last Gadhafi PM freed in Libya for 'health reasons' Saturday July 20 2019 By AFP More by this Author Tripoli. Baghdadi al-Mahmoudi, Libya's last prime minister under ousted dictator Moamer Gadhafi, has been released from jail for health reasons four years after being sentenced to death, Tripoli's justice ministry said Saturday.Mahmoudi, in his 70s, was premier when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled and killed Gadhafi.He was handed the death sentence in July 2014 along with eight other Kadhafi-era officials including the leader's son Seif al-Islam, over their alleged role in a bloody crackdown on protesters.The justice ministry said Mahmoudi was released "for health reasons" at the recommendation of a medical commission "so that he could be treated at specialised medical centres".It gave no further details on the nature of his illness or when he was liberated.Mahmoudi was arrested in September 2011 as he tried to flee across the border to Tunisia, and was extradited to Libya the following year. Also Read China opens up finance sector to more foreign investment Disciplinarian Belmadi restores Algeria to Africa's summit Afcon Golden Boot winner Ighalo retires from international football During his detention in Tunisia, he claimed that Libya had financed the 2007 election campaign of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, according to his lawyers.The French ex-president vehemently denied the allegations, initially made by Seif al-Islam.But Sarkozy was charged in March 2018 over accusations he accepted millions of euros from Gadhafi. In the headlines How SportPesa made waves in Africa and the Premier League Barely heard of in Britain until it launched a spree of Premier League club sponsorships in 2016, Who are the Kenyan shareholders in SportPesa? SportPesa has been a roaring success since it set up shop in Kenya in 2014. Its annual revenues Form-VI students: Govt makes U-turn Gender violence: A long road ahead MSD to launch alternative dispensing paper bags to replace plastic China opens up finance sector to more foreign investment Government boosts Ebola screening