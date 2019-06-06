By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mama Maria Nyerere (88), the widow of founding President Julius Nyerere, who was taken ill while attending the Uganda Martyrs celebrations last weekend, has been hospitalised in Dar es Salaam.

She returned from Kampala on Wednesday afternoon, June 5, 2019 and was taken straight to a hospital in Dar es Salaam for further medical check up, her son, Mr Makongoro Nyerere, told The Citizen on phone.

Mama Nyerere was in Uganda as a pilgrim to take part in the commemoration of Uganda Martyrs when she suddenly fell ill.

The media in Uganda on Tuesday reported that, President Yoweri Museveni was forced to skip the Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo to visit Mama Nyerere at a hospital in Kampala.

Mama Nyerere has been travelling to Namugongo to celebrate Martyrs Day for 13 consecutive years.

The Uganda Martyrs are a group of 23 Anglican and 22 Catholic converts in the kingdom of Buganda, who were executed for their belief in Christianity between 31 January 1885 and 27 January 1887.

They were killed on orders of Mwanga II, the Kabaka (King) of Buganda. The deaths took place at a time when there was a three-way religious struggle for political influence at the Buganda royal court.

“We arrived there yesterday (Wednesday) and we went with her direct to a hospital where doctors put her on bed rest. Later, they decided to admit her for further examinations,” said Mr Mr Makongoro Nyerere.