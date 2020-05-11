Maltese envoy resigns after comparing Angela Merkel to Hitler

By AFP

Valletta. Malta's ambassador to Finland has resigned after a Facebook post in which he compared German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler, The Times of Malta reported.

"75 years ago we stopped Hitler. Who will stop Angela Markel? She has fulfilled Hitler's dream! To control Europe," envoy Michael Zammit Tabona wrote in the post which has since been deleted.

The Maltese foreign ministry told him to remove the message.

The diplomat, who served as ambassador to Finland since 2014, had resigned, the newspaper said Sunday.