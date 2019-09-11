Mbinga district received donation of schools books from USA

The district of Mbinga early this week has received endowment of miscellaneous educational books for purpose of primary and secondary schools uses from The second wind Foundation of Seabrook TX, based in USA.

At the handover ceremony recently representative of The second wind Foundation of Seabrook TX USA, Clement Kilembe has said his foundation has financed with Seabrook TX Rotary Club’s also based in USA.

Kilembe has said they have donated one container sized 40 ft which inside has combination of different education books and subjects for primary, secondary and library uses in Mbinga district.

Has said Seabrook TX Rotary Club’s has projected named Books for the World Project they planning to distribute 350 containers of miscellaneous educational books world Wide.

Has said Tanzania is among of countries benefited from this project by receiving two containers one distributed in Kibiti district year 2017 and this year has distributed in Mbinga. He added that their foundation will continue with efforts to make sure more districts from Tanzania they will benefit from that project.

After receive the donations, The Mbinga district executive Juma Mnwele, has said have are happy to receive the books from mentioned project and promised to distribute to all primary, secondary schools and library located in Mbinga in order to make sure all students and education stake holder they are getting benefit.

Also Mnwele has thanks for all effort done by Maguu Community Based Information Centre Association (MACOBICA) and Sakyambo Ltd to make sure container is delivered successfully at Mbinga course the sponsorship was ended only to port of Dar es Salaam