Measles: Kongwa plans to vaccinate 59,000 children

By Elizabeth Tungaraza @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Kongwa. Kongwa District targets to vaccinate some 58,811 children between six months and five years against Measles-Rubella disease.

The district medical officer, Dr Thomas Samuel, said some 27,669 children in the district are expected to receive vaccination during a five-day national immunisation campaign against Measles-Rubella and Polio, which kicked off on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at the district level at Mtanana-B Village, Dr Samuel urged Kongwa residents to turn out in big numbers to vaccinate their children to enable the district to reach its 100 per cent vaccination target.

According to Dr Samuel, available statistics show that majority of children do not get all required vaccines.

“This has necessitated vaccination campaign be carried out over and over again by the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender and Children in collaboration with the ministry of Regional Administration and Local Government in order to reach the remaining per cent of children who were not reached during regular immunisation drive due to various reasons,” he said. “The national strategy is to ensure that every child is vaccinated. In this regard regular vaccination campaigns are being carried out in order to reach as many children as possible to enable the country achieve the global target by 2020 as stipulated in the millennium sustainable goals,” he noted, adding: “A healthy population is vital for building a healthy economy.”

Officiating the vaccination drive, the Kongwa District Commissioner, Mr Deogratius Ndejembi, said efforts by the government to construct health facilities across the country are geared towards improving health delivery services, saying it is wise for the people to utilise available health services such as the ongoing immunisation drive.

He allayed fears that are associated with beliefs that such vaccines would have a lifelong side effects to children, stressing such wrong notions mostly spread out by traditional healers should not be embraced.