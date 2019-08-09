More details emerge in land levy saga

By Elias Msuya @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The government has been losing billions of shillings to unscrupulous people who tamper with the land levy evaluation system, according to Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development deputy minister Angelina Mabula.

She said this yesterday without stating the actual amount lost, saying the matter was still being investigated by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

This comes on the heels of a decision by Lands minister William Lukuvi to order suspension of 183 officers from his ministry over allegations of occasioning losses to government through tampering with the land levy system.

The suspended officers have been handed over to PCCB for investigations, said a statement signed by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Information officer Hassan Mabuye.

The statement mentioned the names of the officers and their work stations across the country. Arusha led the list with 15 suspects. Ten are from Dodoma, and a few from Singida and Rukwa regions.

Further details released by the deputy minister Mabula showed that the government would establish the exact figure—of the ‘billions’ lost from illegal transactions in the land levy system.

She insisted that the illegal dealings have been detected at the officers’ work stations, and that made them major suspects.

“Everyone, in his/her place of work or district can see the differences in revenue collections. I can’t mention the figures now because investigations are still ongoing,’’ she said.

“This investigation will actually confirm to us how the illegal transactions were carried out. We will know if the problem is with the system or the employees,” she added.

An insider at the Ministry who preferred to remain anonymous said the suspected employees may have used the password to interfere with the system.