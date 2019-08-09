By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Ltd has today August 9, said Ms Juliet Kulangwa is no longer its employee and that the company has nothing to do with reports of her arrest in Italy over alleged drug trafficking.

The company in a statement released today said Ms Juliet Kulangwa was relieved of her duties for absconding work and was therefore, not an employee since July 8, 2019.

According to CEO Mr. Francis Nanai, Ms Kulangwa was not on the company’s mission at the time of the said arrest.

“Kulangwa was on leave and we do not interfere with our staff activities while on vacation. We can only say it is unfortunate situation to her and her family for finding themselves in this shameful situation,” said Mr Nanai.

He said MCL does not condone illicit drug trafficking, usage or trading deals. “We will provide all the necessary cooperation to authorities in pursuit of facts around this case,” said Nanai.

“This is really disheartening news involving a person who once used to be our employee. She was in Italy on her own accord, not on MCL’s assignment and therefore, the company had nothing to do with her private affairs.”

Some tabloids have reported the incident involving Kulangwa, wrongly linking it with Mwananachi Communications and alleging a cover-up.

Local anti-narcotic authorities separately on July 6, indicated that they would not ascertain allegations of drug trafficking unless the authorities in Italy issued them or charged the suspect in court.

The Human Resource manager Aika Massawe said Kulangwa who was until her sacking a sub-editor for Mwananchi newspaper was reported missing by her relatives.

She said the sub-editor took her annual leave on June 11, 2019 and was supposed report back for duty on July 1, 2019.

However, she did not show up and her younger sister called the office to report that Kulangwa’s whereabouts was unknown and she was not reachable on phone.

Ms Massawe said the office inquired further from Kulangwa’s husband and uncle, who both acknowledged their ignorance of where she was.