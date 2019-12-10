New verification scheme to end fake seeds menace

By Zephania Ubwani @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Tanzanian farmers and input suppliers are set to benefit from a new seed verification scheme, thanks to mobile telephony.

Farmers will be saved from huge losses incurred through buying fake seeds which often flood the market during the planting season.

“We have been struggling against the fake seeds for years. This will mark the end of those who have been distorting the market,” said Bob Shuma, the executive director of the Tanzania Seed Traders Association (Tasta).

He said during the launching of the scheme here on Friday that input suppliers alike have suffered losses as their brands were used by firms selling fake seeds.

He added the new technology developed and spearheaded by mPedigree, a mobile telephony with roots in Ghana, would ensure only genuine seeds were in the market.

Buyers of the seeds with mPedigree label only have to scratch the sealed electronic label to know if the seeds purchased was genuine or fake.

Advertisement

The system works in similar pattern to the one used by mobile phone operators under which the digital numbers of the actual airtime loads are accessed through scratching. T

Tasta alongside with the Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (Tosci) and mPedigree, which opened its branches in Tanzania recently, behind the initiative.

Launching the technology, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Agriculture Eng. Mathew Mtigume said -e-verification labels would boost local production of seeds.

“The main beneficiaries will be the farmers who would be saved from buying the fake seeds,” he said during the launch at an Arusha hotel graced by an exhibition.

According to him, the annual demand for seeds in Tanzania stands at 212,274 tonnes of which only 52,700 tonnes - are available.

Out of the actual 52,700 tonnes supplied,35,422 tonnes are produced locally while 16,278 tonnes are imported.

Already six seed companies have embraced the technology and are using the mPedigree electric labels on the seeds they supply or sell.

These are Africa Seed Company, East West Seed Company, Kibo Seed Company, East Africa Seed Company, Pop Vriend (Tanzania) Limited and Monsanto Tanzania Limited.

Issa K. Mwilima, mPedigree country team leader said the technology uses an SMS free code number 15393 one has to scratch to know the status of the seed.