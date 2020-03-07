Over 90pc of airports depend on govt subsidies to operate

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga

Dar es Salaam. Only five out of 58 airports owned and managed by the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) can fully finance their operations, a new report shows.

The five airports (8.6 percent) that can generate enough revenue to finance their recurrent expenses are the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Mwanza, Arusha, Mafia and Lake Manyara airports.

The situation has compelled TAA to transfer a substantial amount of financial resources from productive airports to subsidise the less productive ones.

However, the Tanzania Air Operators Association (Taoa) is against the backup package for the financially troubled airports, suggesting they should be run through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Taoa executive secretary Lawrence Paul told The Citizen that there were people who were willing and financially capable of investing in airports as they were only waiting for the government’s blessings.

“The money used to subsidise the 53 airports could be used to improve the productive ones and take them to the next level,” he said.

But TAA director general Julius Ndyamukama stood his ground that subsiding was the only option for now. “How can a less productive airport attract a private investor?” he asked.

Mr Ndyamukama said if it were not the subventions, majority of airports would have been closed.

The ever-growing customer needs in airport services has resulted in correspondingly pressing demands for additional capacities, which cannot easily be met by the authority.

Though this is a positive development, TAA cannot instantly meet the additional capacity requirements due to limited resources.

Mr Ndyamukama told The Citizen on the telephone that the authority was enhancing generation of more non-aeronautical revenue in potential airports.

Mr Ndyamukama said during the last fiscal year, non-aeronautical revenue, which include rental and concession, advertisement charges, airport parking and VIP service fees and miscellaneous receipts, accounted for about 15 to 20 percent of the authority’s total revenue.

The remaining percentage was contributed by aeronautical incomes, which include aircraft landing and parking fees, passenger service charges and security levy on air passengers.

Under the period of review, TAA’s revenue collection stood at 133.4 billion, out of which, Sh105.9 billion was generated by its own sources, with the rest being a grant from the government.

Going by TAA figures, passenger service charge stands at Sh10,000 and $40 for domestic and international flights respectively.

The landing charge per 1,000 Kgs aircraft at Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and Pemba airports are $5.

Parking charges for aircraft of up to 20,000kgs stand at Sh1, 000 and $6 per 12 hours for airlines registered in Tanzania and foreign ones respectively.

Departure taxes for domestic and international travellers are Sh13, 000 and $49 in that order.

Security fee stands at Sh5, 000 and $5 on a local and International passenger tickets respectively.

“Non-aeronautical revenues are essential to airports’ financial health. “We want to ensure that all of our airports remain operational without compromising safety,” he said.

It is the goal of the TAA to enhance non-aeronautical revenue through the involvement of the private sector in the development of infrastructure.

Most of the buildings, plants, equipment and installations require regular maintenance.

However, due to meagre resources it has become difficult to fully maintain all facilities and infrastructure at the airports given the large number of unproductive aerodromes.

For the current financial year, maintenance costs are expected to increase by 60.4 percent compared to the preceding fiscal year, according to the 2019 TAA Annual Performance Review for the Airports Operation and Maintenance.

Under the period of review, maintenance costs are set to jump to Sh8.5 billion, up compared to Sh5.3 billion.

“Safety and security will always be enhanced at airports through provision of modern and necessary infrastructure and facilities, training of personnel, development and enforcement of safety,” reads a report in part.

“We will continue to improve our airports infrastructure to meet the set objectives of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and recommended practices.”

TAA has an objective to improve business development---reflecting the development of various businesses at airports to ensure financial sustainability of the authority.

To achieve this, the authority intends to promote airports with a view to attracting more airlines, and development of new sources of revenue.

“This will be implemented through involvement of the private sector in service delivery and management of airports,” according to the report.

Several projects for development of airports infrastructure have been identified and are open to participation by strategic investors.

They include development of landslide commercial activities at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Mwanza, Songwe, Mtwara and Arusha airports.

Also on the list is the construction of warehouses and cold storage facilities at JNIA, Mwanza, Songwe and Mtwara airports as well as provision of aviation fuel and ground handling services at regional airports.

Other projects are development of viable commercial activities at JNIA, Arusha and Mwanza airports, construction of aircraft maintenance hangar facilities at the airports in as well as construction of a green field at Msalato International airport in Dodoma Region.

The required improvement of the infrastructure for the majority of the airports is capital intensive, calling for more funds from the government, development partners, the private sector and TAA to improve airports for safe operation.

“The demand for air transport in the country has been growing. It is high time the government placed airports development at the forefront of the development agenda,” reads the report.

To make less productive airports more productive, TAA says, it is important to stimulate economic activities such as tourism at a particular locality where the airport is located.

“The airports need to have a reasonable traffic from 1.5 million per year,” said Mr Ndyamukama.

All airports, with the exception of JNIA, have less than 500,000 million annual travellers.

The number of passengers at JNIA’s improved from 1.3 percent to 2.42 million in 2018 compared to 2017, according to TAA Annual Statistics Report-2018.

Mwanza airport recorded an increase of 0.2 percent to 399, 054 passengers during the year 2018 as compared to the year before.

Under the period of review, the number of passengers at Arusha airport increased by 19.3 percent to 229,366.

Number of passengers at other airports managed by TAA, with the exception of JNIA, Mwanza and Arusha, increased by 6.3 percent to 428,148 passengers in 2018 compared to the year back.