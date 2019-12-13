PCCB probes sexual favour demands facing med-interns

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has launched an investigation into sexual corruption claims involving three senior medical doctors at the Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital.

This follows reports which went viral on social media claiming that the said doctors were sexually harassing female medical interns at the hospital. The anti-graft body said it had received official reports over the matter from the ministry of Health.

PCCB’s public relations officer at the head office in Dar es Salaam confirmed to The Citizen over the telephone.

Ms Doreen Kapwani said: “It is true, we have received the reports from the Health ministry, and we are working on them.”

The ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children yesterday said in a statement that there have been claims from the Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital that three senior medics have been forcing interns to engage in sexual intercourse as a condition to help them complete their internship.

“The Health ministry has received the complaints, and it is taking the matter seriously regarding the fact that the reported allegations are against the profession and public service ethics,” reads the statement in part.

“If the suspects will be found guilty of committing the offence, they will be subjected to punitive legal and disciplinary measures in accordance with the law,” the statement indicated.

However, the Health ministry’s permanent secretary, Zainab Chaula, said it’s prudent for victims of such cases to report matters through proper channels, not on social media.