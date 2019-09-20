By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today appointed several new officials including a Regional Commissioner, District Commissioners and new ambassadors as he sacked embattled Morogoro RC, Dr Stephen Kebwe.

In an announcement made in the afternoon, the President appointed 12 new ambassadors, including former Director General of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services Dr Modestus Kipilimba who was relieved of his duties last week.

Dr Kebwe, who has been under pressure since the Morogoro fuel tanker disaster is replaced by Mr Lowassa Sanare, who prior to the appointment was CCM chairman in Arusha.

Apart from Dr Kipilimba, other new envoys are Mr Mohamed Mtonga, Dr Benson Bana, Mr Gil Elibariki Maleko, Mr Anselim Bahati, Professor D Mbena, Maimuna Tarishi, Gaudence Milanzi, Ally Jabir Mwadini, Justus Advock Nyamanga, Professor Kennedy Godfrey Gaston and Ms Aisha Amour.

Dr Kijazi said the new envoys’ working station and the date when they will be sworn-in will be announced later.

Chief Secretary also revealed that the President has appointed former Tanzania Revenues Authority Commissioner General, who also served as Tanzania ambassador to Canada, as the new Mtwara Regional administrative Secretary.

“The new envoy appointed will fill in the vacancies in Abu Dhabi, Bujumbura, Cairo, Harare, Kuwait City, Pretoria, United Nation (Geneva), United Nation (Washington), Tokyo and Abuja.

The president has also shifted two district commissioners.

They are Mr Mtemi Msafiri (Chato), who has swapped working station with his Tarime counterpart Mr Charles Kaberu. He has also appointed Mr Mussa Masele as the new Malinyi District Commissioner.

The President has also appointed one new permanent secretary, three deputy permanent secretaries and one new deputy attorney general.

He has appointed Mr Dickson Tuyangine Mzunda, who was deputy permanent secretary at President’s office (regional administration and local authorities) as a new permanent secretary at the Prime Minister’s office (Parliament).

Ms Mary Maganga has been a budget commissioner at the ministry of finance and planning has been elevated to a deputy permanent secretary role at the same ministry, where she will deal with administrative issues.

Mr Anthony Damian Sanga, who is currently Director General of Mwanza Sewage and Water Supplying Authority (AUWSA) has been appointed a new deputy permanent secretary at the ministry of water.