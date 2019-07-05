The Citizen News President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Chato on a private visit Friday July 5 2019 Chato. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Chato on a two day private visit to Tanzania on the invitation from his Tanzanian counterpart President Magufuli.Mr Kenyatta’s aircraft touched down at the Chato airport at 14:45 and then went on to inspect a special guard of honour before the national anthems of the two countries were played.The Kenyan head of state was earlier on expected to arrive at 1100HrsSpeaking shortly afterwards President Uhuru said he was overwhelmed with the welcome that he received from the people Chato and Tanzania in general.“I am very happy to be amongst you, I am the first foreign president to come to Chato, I come here most importantly as a brother and a friend,” said President Kenyatta.He added: You can choose your friends but not your neighbours. Related Stories Uhuru Kenyatta to visit Magufuli in Chato on a two-day private visit In the headlines Tanzania willing to sell maize to Kenya The government said yesterday that it was ready to sell surplus maize to Kenya after the Wife hacks off husband's penis after he refused to have sex in Uganda Dodoma man arrested for allegedly raping his own mother Kinyerezi I power project reaches 90pc of implementation: says Tanesco Hong Kong company signs agreement with TTB to bring tourists to Tanzania Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal Kenya opens window for import of 12.5m bags tax-free maize