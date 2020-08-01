President Xi of China mourns passing of ex-President Mkapa

Dar es Salaam. President Xi Jinping of China has mourned the passing of former President Benjamin Mkapa in a special message sent on Friday, China Daily has reported.



The China President sent a message of condolences to President John Magufuli to express his sympathy to Mkapa’s family and the people of Tanzania following the loss.



In his message, President Xi expressed deep condolences over the passing of Mkapa, commending the deceased Tanzanian leader’s contributions to advancing ties between China and Tanzania as well as Africa.



President Xi described Mkapa as an outstanding African leader and a friend of the Chinese people for many years. He expressed his sincere sympathies to Mkapa's families.



He said Beijing considers China-Tanzania ties greatly important, and stands ready to work with President Magufuli to move forward the cooperative partnership between the two countries to benefit the people of the two countries.



Ex-President Mkapa died at a Dar es Salaam Hospital on the night of July 23 at the age of 81. He was buried on Wednesday at his home village of Lupaso in Masasi District of Mtwara Region.