Dar es Salaam. A civil society organization, Time to Help (TH), has offered food to 250 refugees who live in Dar es Salaam for Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

According to a secretary general of TH Mr Ibrahim Ebrahim, each refugee got a 16kg box of mixed foods and cooking oil.

“This is a festival of breaking the fast which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, so we put rice, flour, beans and one litre of cooking oil in each box,” he noted.

The donation, according to him, is to help the refugees who live in the city with no access to engage much in economic activities to get food for Eid al-Fitr.

“We have heard that the majority of refugees here are those who came from camps for special reasons such as ill health, so we felt the need to give a helping hand,” he said.

The organisation will also provide food at Kigoma NMC transit centre on 12th June 2019, according to him.

An officer from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) who did not wish to be named, said that there are 250 refugees in Dar es Salaam who are documented.

“These people came here for special cases such as accessing treatment. We serve them with food and shelter while they are here,” the officer said.