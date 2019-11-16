Regional MPs embark on making Dodoma green

By Elias Msuya @TheCitizenTZ

Dodoma. The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) has embarked on an initiative to re-greening the capital city Dodoma by planting cashew nut trees at the University of Dodoma.

Eala’s Agricultural, Natural Resources and Tourism Committee Chairman, Mathias Kasamba, said the initiative is part of the parliamentary outreach activities for the East African communities.

“Re-greening East Africa is our passion. As part of intervention we were able to plant 1,000 cashew nut trees in collaboration with the administration of University of Dodoma and the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Natural Resources and Tourism. I am glad to see the impact of these trees,” said Kasamba, who represents Uganda at Eala.

He stressed that the trees will not only increase forests around the university, but also will be used as the value chain for agricultural and industrial development at the university.

“This university has more than 25,000 acres in this campus. So, if we had turned all the land within the University of Dodoma into a cashew nut plantation, we could have a very big planation where we can do the value chain and educate students on how to participate in nurturing nature,” he added.

Another Eala MP, Josephine Lemoyan from Tanzania, said:“It is now a year since we planted these trees, which have already produced fruits. It’s our hope that the university will benefit from both the trees and cashews as well,” she said.

The environmental officer of the University of Dodoma, Semu Mjema said the initiative (Kuifanya Dodoma ya Kijani) was inaugurated by the Vice President Samia Suluhu in January 2018 with the intention of combating drought in the region.