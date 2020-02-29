Moscow and Ankara expressed hope for a "reduction in tensions" in Syria during high-level Russian-Turkish talks in recent days, Russia's foreign ministry said Saturday.

Tensions have soared since 33 Turkish soldiers died Thursday in an air strike in Syria, where Russia backs President Bashar al-Assad's regime and Turkey backs Islamists groups in Idlib province. Russia calls them terrorists.

"On both sides, the focus has been on reducing tensions on the ground while continuing to fight terrorists recognised as such by the United Nations Security Council," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Officials from both Turkey and Russia also said they want to "protect civilians inside and outside the (Idlib) de-escalation zone and provide emergency humanitarian aid to all those in need", the ministry said.

The Russian government said meetings took place on February 26 and 28 between the Kremlin envoy for Syria as well as top foreign and defence ministry officials and a Turkish delegation.

Tensions around Idlib, the last rebel and jihadist bastion in Syria, spiked after Thursday's air strikes that Ankara blames on Assad forces backed by Moscow. A 34th Turkish soldier died afterwards.

In retaliation, Ankara, which supports several rebel groups, says it has hit several regime targets.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin expressed their concern over the situation in Idlib during a telephone conversation.