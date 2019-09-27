SGA trains 2000 pupils on safety and security in Dar es Salaam

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Some 2,000 pupils from Dar es Salaam were during the week offered safety and security awareness trainings by security firm SGA Security.

The company which was marking 35 years of its operations in Tanzania, covered 12 schools, according its managing director, Mr Eric Sambu.

“We celebrated 35 years of our operations in Tanzania by offering free high level safety training and rewarding longest serving employees over the last week,” Mr Sambu told a news conference Friday, September 27.

As part of celebration, SGA hosted over 16 longest serving employees who proceeded for retirement.

SGA employs 5,800 people in Tanzania making it the largest security company in the country.

The Iso certified company was the first to operate as a private security company in Tanzania.

Advertisement

Mr Sambu added that the company has witnessed tremendous growth, especially in the last five years, due to revolution of their internal processes, to empower his team to perform well and surpass customer expectations.

“We are determined to keeping on reengineering our processes, investing in technology and our people to ensure that we get it right always,” he added.

SGA was established in 1984 as Group Four Security, the security firm now has a countrywide presence.