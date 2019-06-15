Sh300 million up for grab for young Tanzania innovators

Tanzania young people set to benefit from Sh300 million fund from the Danish Embassy. The fund will be disbursed to 30 Tanzanian youth, who will take a course in an online platform knowns as Tanzania Digital Innovation Youth Empowerment Programme (TADIYE) managed by the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH).

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Royal Danish Embassy has disburses Sh150 million to 15 young entrepreneurs in the country to support their business and innovation ideas.

The phase one of implementation of the project, which was managed by Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) was completed on Friday June 14, 2019.

According to the COSTECH Director General Dr Amos Nungu, the selection process started in December 2018, through their online platform known as Tanzania Digital Innovation Youth Empowerment Programme (TADIYE).

“Youth aged between 15 and 35 were required to register themselves in the system and take the minimum of five courses among eight of their choices. Business planning was the only compulsory course” he explained.

Fifteen winners were given a grants to implement their ideas and innovations.

The Dr Nungu urged the youth, who have business and innovation ideas to submit their proposal because the phase of the implementation is open.

Programme Manager from Danish Embassy says they have set Sh300 million to finance business ideas for youth and the fund will be disbursed in two phase.

Hellen Silas was one of the winner in the first phase. According to her she had an idea of preserving the environment by recycling plastic materials and use them in making bricks.