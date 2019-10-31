Solid waste recycling policy needed

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Global Compact Network Tanzania (GCNT) said the government should introduce a new policy that will force industries to recycle solid waste into other products, as an effort to implement the sustainable economy.

However, the GCNT said if the industries cannot reuse it, they should ensure that they separate solid from organic so that other manufacturers can collect it for recycling.

GCNT chairman Simon Shayo said yesterday, “Our aim is to see the issue of solid waste is taken at the level of policy and regulation, whereby at the end of the day we promote circular economy and reduce the climate change impacts,”

Mr Shayo aslo advised the industries to see the waste as another opportunities, whereby through that people can get employment and increase their incomes.

“We saw a number of youths who use empty water plastic containers and make decorations, bricks and other many things. So such kind of innovation makes the sustainable economy because instead of throwing it we can use it to generate income,” he said

Speaking at the event, GCNT coordinator Emmanuel Nnko emphasized on the need for innovative solutions to re-shape linear economies. “We are in the midst of the fourth industrial revolution which is changing societies and economies in ways we have never imagined before,” he said

A participant, Yohana Mbise, said to mitigate the impact of climate the knowledge should start from the grassroots for school children like planting trees and conserving the environment. “Everyday we are crying becasue of climate change but we didn’t make more efforts in children so that they advise their parents on the importance of protecting the environment,” he said

Opening the meeting on behalf of industry ministrer, director general for Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tantrade) Eddwin Rutageruka said the processing of waste into other projects is very important for economic development.

He said industries should be innovative in making sure the waste products could not affect the environment.