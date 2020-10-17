Burundi tactician warns Yanga show-off players

Kaze is replacing Serbian tactician Zlatko Krmpotic, who has been shown the door after just 37 days of being in charge of the Jangwani Street side

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) new head coach Cedric Kaze has said show-off players have no chance in his team in the ongoing Vodacom Premier League.

Kaze, who signed a two-year contract with the club yesterday, replaces Serbian tactician Zlatko Krmpotic, who has been shown the door after just 37 days of being in charge of the Jangwani Street side.

Speaking yesterday, Kaze said he likes to see everyone maintaining a 100 percent commitment in order for the club to attain the highest success, that is clinch the title.

“I have experience in African football, I know players, I do not want them to be show-offs after a team leading a game. So, I want my players to maintain the level of performance from the start of the game to the end,” said Kaze.

According to Kaze, players who are satisfied with results and start being a show-off have no chance in his side. “We need to score as many goals as we can, we need players to maintain the pace in any game because the champion is sometimes decided on goal aggregates or goal differences if there is a tie on points and results involving the two teams,” said Kaze, who is the former coach of Burundi’s national U-17, 20, 23 and senior teams. Yanga’s chairman, Mshindo Msolla, called on the team’s fans not to exert pressure on the technical bench, but giving him the chance of building the team. Msolla said Yanga leaders, in collaboration with sponsors, will give support to the technical bench in order for them to be more committed to the team.

“We call on all fans and members to give support to Kaze and his entire technical bench. Leadership, as the technical committee of the club, will be meeting the coach weekly to discuss technical matters and player welfare. Our aim is to get feedback from the coach on the players requirements,” said Msolla.