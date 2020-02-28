Madina keen on Africa glory

Tanzania finished second, behind South Africa which came first while in individual, Madina Idd won the trophy after emerging at the top

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian’s prominent professional golfer Madina Idd says she is ready for this year’s All Africa Ladies Challenge Trophy teeing off March 29 to April 5 in Namibia.

Tanzania finished second, behind South Africa which came first while in individual, Madina Idd won the trophy after emerging at the top.

Madina was also named the tournament’s best player, was followed by Zethu Nyeki from South Africa. Zimbabwe’s 15-year-old golfer, Danielle Bekker was presented with the best junior players’ award after she nailed 251 points.

She said the competition is expecting to be the toughest one due to the fact that many prominent golfers in African continent will compete.

“I am in high spirits, looking forward to winning top honours in the four-day tournament. My fellow golfers, Hawa Wanyenche, Angel Eaton and Neema Ulomi are also in top morale ahead of the event. Our aim is to crown the title

In sport, there is always some pressure that comes along, but I am ready, the entire team is ready, we are determined to make our presence felt in the championship, Tanzanians should expect positive results,” said Madina. Madina, one of the female golfers Tanzanians bank on to top honours in high-profile competitions, added: “It’s going to be tough because this year everyone wants to win it but we are well prepared.

Advertisement

TLGU honorary secretary general, Anitha Siwale said yesterday they are now struggling to secure entrance fee for the competition which has just left one month. Siwale said TLGU needs U$500 (Sh1.3 million) for the event. She said that the players have been training individually and are in good shape ready to represent the country in the championship billed to be tough and intriguing.

“We shall not have residential camp this time due to financial constraints, but we know the players are matured enough to take care of themselves.

“As leaders, we know our role. We’ll be monitoring them all the time and ensure they get all the supports they need in their practice,” she said.

The team from South Africa demonstrated good team work and tenacity, beating off competition from 18 other African teams who participated in the three day event.

Kenya golfers placed third and were followed by Uganda and Zimbabwe respectively in the top five charts. Ghana placed sixth while their fellow West African neighbours, Senegal came 7th, Zambia placed 8th and Nigeria placed 9th. Each player from the top nine teams was rewarded for participating in the event.

The All Africa Challenge Trophy is a unique gathering of women from all walks of life which offers great opportunities for networking among others.

Apart from Tanzania, other countries that will compete in the event are Malawi, Uganda, Ghana , Zambia, Cameroon, Togo, Burkina Faso, Mauritius and the host, Namibia.