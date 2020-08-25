Yanga invite Burundi club to annual fete

The match - to be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam - will see to the club unveiling its new players who were recruited purposely to win the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Soccer giants Young Africans will on August 30 unveil their new players recruited for the Mainland Tanzania Football League and the Azam Federation Cup competition when they play against Aigle Noir of Burundi. The team is expected to arrive in the country a day before the encounter which will be coloured by another celebrated Bongo Flava artiste, Harmonize.

The match, to be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar, will see to the club unveiling its new players who were recruited purposely to clinch the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title which they have lost in the last three seasons to their traditional arch-rivals, Simba Sports Club.

The new players includes eight who joined the club ahead of the next league season. The new players are Congolese Tuisila Kisinda, Mukoko Tonombe - who are from DR Congo’s top side AS Vita - Burkinabe Yacouba Sogne (who played for Ghana’s Asante Kotoko) and Carlos Stenio Fernandes Guimaraes ‘Carlinhos’ (who played for Angola’s Premier League side Interclube). Yanga’s other new faces are leftback Mustapha Yassin from Polisi Tanzania; central defender Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union); striker Junior Waziri from Mbao FC, and attacking midfielder Zawadi Mauya who is from Kagera Sugar. The Jangwani club will also introduce their new technical bench after terminating its contract with Belgian coach Luc Eymael in the last league season.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Yanga’s chairman Mshindo Msolla said preps for the match are complete. The club will use the event to also introduce its new song that would be played at the club’s matches and other activities.

Msolla said the activities will start at 10am - and urged the club’s supporters and fans to turn up at the Stadium to mark the special day dubbed Mwananchi Day.

“Most of the preparations have been completed, and the day would be spiced up with lots of thrills. It is a memorable day for all the club’s fans and other sports stakeholders in general,” said Msolla.