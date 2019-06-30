Huwel returns in national series of motorsport events

Iringa Region Motorsport chairman Himid Mbata says the NRC champ will participate in the event after having failed to make his appearance in the last two events due to family matters

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After making no appearance in the last two National Rally Championship (NRC) events, defending champion Ahmed Huwel has confirmed taking part in Mkwawa Rally to be held in Iringa Region from July 20 to 21.

Huwel could not feature in the last two events for family reasons, according to Iringa Regional Motorsport chairman Himid Mbata.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Mbata said Huwel remains their member in the club and will compete with other 19 drivers from various clubs in the country. The Iringa Region-based driver won last year’s five NRC events followed by Tufail Tufail in the second position and Gurji Dhani in the third slot. Huwel managed to win Iringa Motorsport Club, Mzizima Motorsport Club, Dar es Salaam Motorsports Club, Arusha Motorsports Club and Morogoro’s MURC rallies out of nine during the 2018 NRC Series.

Mbata said the Iringa event will cover 101 kilometres starting from Samora Stadium.

“We are now looking for sponsors to finance the event. Many drivers are aware of the event. Our plan is to stage the best event ever. We call upon sponsors to support us,” said Mbata. So far, Randeep Singh and Tufail Tufail are fighting for the top position in the NRC standing.

The two drivers are separated by three points whereby Singh remains unruffled at the summit with 43 points despite finishing second in the second round. The driver – a member of Birdi Rally Team – and Tufail will renew their rivalry in the Mkwawa Rally.

Tufail won the second round, which took place in Kilimanjaro last month, after collecting 25 points and has so far amassed 40 points. Tufail, who was navigated by Imranali Chandu in their Subaru GC 8 car, spent one hour, 10 minutes and 25 seconds. According to the standing issued by Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT). Singh scored 25 points in the first round. Tufail who finished third with 15 points in the rally, which was organised by Dar es Salaam Motor Sport Club).

Gurpal Sandhu sits third with 25 points, seven ahead of fourth-placed Harinder Deere, while Nadeem Daud is fifth with 12 points.

Other top drivers in the top ten include Mandeep Singh, Shehzad Munge, Altaf Munge and Hussein Suleiman.

Renowned driver Dharam Pandya was far from impressive in the first two rounds. He failed to score even a single point.

Pandya, the winner of the 2012 and 2015 NRC series, experienced mechanical problems in the first round held in Kigamboni District, Dar es Salaam early this year.