The Citizen News Sports Saturday July 20 2019 Advertisement Advertisement In the headlines Tanzania: Sacked Minister Makamba speaks out Dar es Salaam. Former Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environmental The letter that is rocking CCM Dar es Salaam. The stone was thrown. It hit a beehive. Now, the bees are whizzing and stinging to Tanzania President Magufuli fires Environment, Union Affairs Minister Makamba Why South Sudan mobile cash is a game changer British Airways suspends Cairo flights over 'terrorism risk' When US diplomat delivered Kenyan flag, a rock from the moon Why the HIV epidemic is not over after 30yrs of hard fight Tanzania boosts efforts to screen Ebola at airports