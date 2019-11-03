Coach Jones has no answers after World Cup final defeat

Yokohama. South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus might have been criticised for his team’s “boring” gameplan going into the Rugby World Cup final, but his side delivered perfectly with a dominant 32-12 victory over England yesterday.

In victory, the Springboks demonstrated a perfect mix of brutal pragmatism and electric finishing based around an all-important dominant set-piece and kicking machines Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard.

“We believe South Africans never give up and that makes me very proud,” said Erasmus.

A kickfest had been predicted for the final and -- two blistering second-half tries from Bok wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe aside -- so it proved as Pollard and Owen Farrell traded penalties early on. But there was no lack of bite in a hard-hitting contest of gladiatorial standards that left the players bloodied and bruised in a shocking advert for the attritional quality of Test match rugby.

Even after six weeks of competition, there was no holding back from the two teams that have prided themselves on their physically confrontational styles of play.

England prop Kyle Sinckler went off after just three minutes, left prone after a hitting his head in a tackle. “It’s part of the game,” said England coach Eddie Jones. “I can’t doubt the effort of my players, they were extraordinary. We just came up short today.”

There was a double blow in the 22nd minute for the Boks when lock Lood De Jager departed with a shoulder injury and hooker Mbongeni Mbonambi was replaced as he underwent a Head Injury Assessment following a tackle on Courtney Lawes.

A key point came halfway through the first-half when wave after wave of brutal English attack was repelled, the Herculean Boks left panting on their line through exertion.

England lock Maro Itoje then flattened Duane Vermeulen and Damian de Allende, the sound of the two sickening impacts clearly audible from the stands with renditions of English rugby anthem “Swing Low” interrupted by gasps as the crowd visibly squirmed in their seats.

The raucous spectacle, opened by loud Japanese drumming and flames shooting into the evening sky, was how one might imagine a battle in a Roman amphitheatre.