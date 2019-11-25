Prisons march as Kagera eye TPL top spot

Kagera Sugar will be seeking to wrest the top spot from Simba when they face Mtibwa Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba today

Dar es Salaam. A 25th minute goal by Tanzania Prisons striker Adilly Buha condemned Singida United to a 1-0 defeat in the Mainland Premier League match yesterday.

The victory means Prisons now sit third in the league with 20 points.

Namungo FC also squeezed a 1-0 home win against Police Tanzania, while Ndanda lost to Coastal Union.

The league continues today when Kagera Sugar face Mtibwa Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba, Kagera.

A victory for Kagera Sugar would seem them leapfrog pace-setters Simba, who are not in action today.

Kagera now sit second in the 20-team league with 23 points from 11 matches, two points behind Simba.

The Msimbazi Reds have so far played 10 matches.

Mtibwa Sugar are placed eighth with 16 points from 12 matches.

The Morogoro-based side will move four steps up the ladder and replace Lipuli FC of Iringa should they beat Kagera.