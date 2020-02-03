Training is the secret to Arusha’s win

By Berthan Ismail @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Regular training is the secret behind the brilliant performance and Arusha Region’s success in the just-concluded basketball championship in Simiyu.

During the competition, the Arusha select side won the championship - dubbed Mtaka Taifa Cup in honour of the Simiyu Regional Commissioner ,Anthony Mtaka.

In the final match, the Arusha team thrashed a Mwanza select side 69-47.

The Arusha Regional Basketball Association (ARBA) chairman, Said Akilimali attributed the feat to regular training by the team.

“Efforts will be made to ensure our region shines again in the forthcoming national basketball competitions,” Akilimali added.

Before reaching the final, Arusha won 93-50 and 72-61 against Shinyanga and Mwanza sides respectively.

They also thrashed Mara 126-60 before silencing hosts Simiyu 92-64.

Only five regions, namely Arusha, Mara, Mwanza, Shinyanga and Simiyu took part in the championship.

Ally Mohamed from Arusha was named the top scorer of the thrilling tournament.

Abdul Kiango, also from Arusha, was declared the best defender.

Arusha was represented by a team of eleven players in the Mtaka Taifa Cup tourney.

According to the ARBA official, the national basketball team would be selected from the players who performed impressively during the tournament.

He named the players as Ally Mohamed, Tyrone Martin, David Godfrey and Haji Mbegu from Arusha.

Others are Ally Buruba and Amon Semberya (Mwanza); Bahati Jacob and Yohana Walwa (Shinyanga).