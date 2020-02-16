10 swimming clubs ready for Talis gala

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Famous clubs have shown interest in competing in the eagerly-awaited Taliss-IST invitational swimming championships scheduled to take place at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) modern swimming pool at Masaki.

Among the clubs are Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC), Bluefin, Morogoro Piranhas, Mwanza Swimming Club, International School of Zanzibar (ISZ), FK Blue Marlins and Champion Rise.

The event is also scheduled to feature swimming clubs from Arusha, Kilimanjaro and the host club, Taliss-IST. The championships will start from February 22 to 23.

Taliss-IST manager Hadija Shebe said preparations are underway and they expect to see more than 200 swimmers in total to compete in the championships.

Hadija said the event is second, according to the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) 2020’s sports event calendar. The first event was organised by Morogoro International School (MIS).

The swimmers will compete in various events categorized according to age. Age categories for swimmers, both boys and girls, in the event will be for Under-eight, 9 and 10, 11 and 12, 13 and 14 and 15 and above .

She said that the swimmers will battle it out for medals in five styles, namely backstroke, butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley. The swimmers will also compete in relay. The event will see the country’s top-ranked swimmers who will meet swimmers from other clubs in the country. Hadija said they are now in intensive preparations ahead of the event aimed at promoting the game in the country. “The event has been organised in order to make all swimmers busy and maintain their standards in the game,” said Hadija.