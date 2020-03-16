NBA’s next steps hinge on results in US virus fight

If the Olympics take place as planned - and the NBA playoffs extended - it might prevent top players like LeBron James from going to Tokyo

Washington. America’s level of success at overcoming the coronavirus - and how fast that happens - are likely the key factors in deciding when and how the NBA and other sports leagues return.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver imposed an indefinite hiatus on the league season on Wednesday after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, with every other major North American sports organization following quickly.

“We intend to resume the season if and when it becomes safe for all concerned,” Silver said, who predicted the shutdown would last “at least 30 days.”

“In the meantime, we will continue to coordinate with infectious disease and public health experts along with government officials to determine safe protocols for resuming our games.” The hiatus will last to at least April 10, eight days before the scheduled start of the NBA playoffs, but Silver and team owners could extend it, delaying resumption of the campaign into June or later.

“Even if we’re out for a month, even if we’re out for six weeks, we can still restart the season,” Silver said. “It might mean that the finals take place in July or late July.”

Other leagues might continue to take their lead from the NBA, the first league with a player testing positive.

“We also recognize that because of how high-profile our players are, others in the public will take their lead from us,” Silver said.

Silver also admitted it’s possible the season will remain unfinished.

“Of course it’s possible,” Silver said. “I just don’t know more at this point.”

That option would cost the NBA hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcast income from missed playoff games, cutting salary revenue for the 2020-2021 season.

“I think every player wants to finish the season,” Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley told Arizona’s KMVP radio.

“What I do know... it’s on the table that the owners want to finish the regular season and (playoffs)... I got confirmation that they have no problem going late into the summer to finish it up.”

The Chinese Basketball Association shut down in late January, but ESPN reported American players in the CBA have been told to return for games to resume in early April.

That timeline of about nine weeks, if duplicated in the NBA’s situation, would see a mid-May resumption, about a month after the originally planned start of the NBA playoffs.

NBA talent at Tokyo?

That could push the NBA Finals into July - and up against the Tokyo Olympics, where a US squad of NBA stars is set to compete July 24-August 9 for a fourth consecutive gold medal. A 12-man US roster of NBA talent is usually named just ahead of training camp in early July in Las Vegas.