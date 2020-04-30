PSG to be crowned 2020 French Champions

Paris. The French league (LFP) has declared Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as 2019-20 Ligue 1 champion despite an early end to the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG was on top of the table with a 12-point lead over second-placed Marseille when the season was halted in March.

The Champions League and Europa League qualification places for next season from the French top tier are yet to be decided.

LFP's executive board met on Thursday to discuss the effect of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's earlier announcement about cancelling the season.

Philippe said professional football and other sports in France cannot resume until September because of coronavirus restrictions.

France's sports ministry told AFP after Philippe's speech that fixtures could not take place even behind closed doors before the end of July, leaving open the possibility that some matches could still be played in August.

FIFA medical chief calls for all leagues to be cancelled

A source said that sports minister Roxana Maracineanu had confirmed the later announcement with club directors from Ligue 1 outfits.

LFP's administrative council will meet at a later date and is set to formally cancel the campaign before calling a general meeting where the end of season standings will be decided