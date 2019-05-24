Cecafa announces Kagame Cup date

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia. com

Dar es Salaam. This year’s East and Central Africa Club championship (Kagame Cup) has been scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda from July 7 to 21 in Kigali.

It will be the fifth time Rwanda – the land of many hills –will be playing host to one of the oldest regional club tournaments in Africa.

According to the information received by The Citizen, the competition will feature clubs from all 12 Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) members. Tanzania Mainland would be represented by Simba which is the champions and Azam FC which is the defending champions.

The competition preparations are now under way as teams are required to confirm their participation through their football governing bodies.