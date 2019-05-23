DTB FC qualify for 2nd Division League

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It was all smiles for DTB FC officials when their team qualified for the Second Division League.

The Dar es Salaam-based team secured promotion after finishing runners up in the just concluded Regional Champions League (RCL) finals in Simiyu.

They lost to Pan African 5-4 on penalties in the final. The normal 90 minutes and extra time had failed to produce the winner.

The RCL finals featured eight teams, which were placed in two groups of four sides each.

DTB FC were in Group A together with Mbeya’s Isanga Rangers, Top Boys from Ruvuma and hosts Bariadi United.

Group B consisted of Pan African (Dar es Salaam), Mbuni FC (Arusha), Mji Pwapwa (Dodoma) and Mkurugenzi FC (Katavi).