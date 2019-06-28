By Agencies

Cairo. Naby Keita has been ruled out of Guinea's final African Cup of Nations group clash against Burundi with injury, news that will likely infuriate Liverpool.

National football site Foot224 revealed that the midfielder has been ruled out with a shin and thigh problem after his appearance against Nigeria.

Keita missed the closing stages of Liverpool's season after picking up an adductor injury during the 4-0 defeat by Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final first leg.

That saw him miss the final, and there were doubts he would be fit to take part in Egypt at all this summer.

However, the player left the UK to join his national team with the club's blessing - although it is thought the national team has ignored advice from the Premier League club's medical staff.

According to Cent Pour Cent Foot, the player has trained every day since joining up with the squad, something the Reds staff advised against, sighting the player's need for rest.